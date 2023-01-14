Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

ETR LHA opened at €8.76 ($9.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

