DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) CEO David T. Hamamoto Buys 1,000,000 Shares

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of DHHC opened at $10.08 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 96.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 188,241 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.