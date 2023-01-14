DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.84

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.84 and last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 14221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

