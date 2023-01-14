DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a PE ratio of -114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

