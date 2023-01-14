DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a PE ratio of -114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

