Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $66.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

NYSE D opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

