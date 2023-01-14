Donald G. Basile Sells 100,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,778,016 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPOW opened at $0.65 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

