DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $2,250,574.47 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

