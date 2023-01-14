DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $2,250,574.47 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DoorDash stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
