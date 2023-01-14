Douglas G. Delgrosso Sells 50,000 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.88 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.