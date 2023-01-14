Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $45,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 57,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $271,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

