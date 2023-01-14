Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Dundee Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.66 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.