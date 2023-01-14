Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

