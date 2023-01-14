Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $617,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1,082.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

