Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

