Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

