Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,495 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,394,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 952.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 640,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,997,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

