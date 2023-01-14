Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Jonathan Mcneill Sells 30,150 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

