easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.48) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.02) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.90) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.77).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.25) on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,302.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

