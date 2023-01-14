Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

