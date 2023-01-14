Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.68.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $6,621,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

