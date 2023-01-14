Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFC opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

