Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.26%.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.