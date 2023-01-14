Emfo LLC Buys 11,644 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2,646.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

