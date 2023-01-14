Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

