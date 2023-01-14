Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.24) to GBX 2,580 ($31.43) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

