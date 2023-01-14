Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

EXK stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

