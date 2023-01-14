Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 117.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 50.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 26.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

ET opened at $12.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

