Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

