Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $528.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6,546.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 795,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 783,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 288,609 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.