Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Essent Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

