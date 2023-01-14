Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $218.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

