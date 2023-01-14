Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

