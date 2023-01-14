Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

