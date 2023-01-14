Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Purchases 88,048 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.40 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.