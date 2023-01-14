Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.