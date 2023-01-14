Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to £128

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from £114 ($138.89) to £128 ($155.95) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.35) to GBX 9,630 ($117.32) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FERG opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 191.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.