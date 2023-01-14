Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

