Financial Contrast: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AEye and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 698.34%.

30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Proliance International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 33.51 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -0.98 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proliance International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

