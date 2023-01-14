First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of FR opened at C$11.75 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.83.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Insiders have sold 73,344 shares of company stock valued at $841,402 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

