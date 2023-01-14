Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

