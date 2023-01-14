Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.00.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$217.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

