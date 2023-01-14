Francis Mckay Sells 1,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

JBL stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

