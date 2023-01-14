Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 2,009 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $154,552.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,691.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

JBL opened at $77.66 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 239.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.