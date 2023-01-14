Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 818.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.97).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.0 %

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 949 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 883.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 776.16.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

