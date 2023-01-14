FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

