FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $121,181.56 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,908,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
