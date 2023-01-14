FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $121,181.56 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,908,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.