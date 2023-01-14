FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.84. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

