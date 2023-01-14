FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lifted by Analyst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

