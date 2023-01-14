FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $62.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $60.34. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%.

argenx Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $401.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.80. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $10,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.