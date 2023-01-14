FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky expects that the company will earn ($4.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $90,132.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $169,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.