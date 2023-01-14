Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $335.98 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

