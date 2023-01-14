General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

